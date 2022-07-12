The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Webb reveals “Cosmic Cliffs” – a glittering landscape of star birth

Cosmic Cliffs in Carina â&#128;&#147; NIRCam

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope reveals emerging stellar nurseries and individual stars in Carina Nebula that were previously obscured.

The new images showcase how Webb’s cameras can peer through cosmic dust, shedding new light on how stars form. Objects in earliest, rapid phases of star formation difficult to capture, but Webb’s extreme sensitivity, spatial resolution, and imaging capability can chronicle these elusive events.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/Webb_reveals_Cosmic_Cliffs_a_glittering_landscape_of_star_birth

