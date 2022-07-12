The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

First images from Webb telescope reveal unseen Universe

Category: Space Hits: 2

Webb's first images - highlights

Highly anticipated observations hint at treasure trove of discoveries to come

The dawn of a new era in astronomy has begun as the world gets its first look at the full capabilities of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope’s first full-colour images and spectroscopic data, which uncover a spectacular collection of cosmic features that have remained elusive until now, were released today.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/First_images_from_Webb_telescope_reveal_unseen_Universe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version