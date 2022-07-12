First images from Webb telescope reveal unseen Universe

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Highly anticipated observations hint at treasure trove of discoveries to come

The dawn of a new era in astronomy has begun as the world gets its first look at the full capabilities of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope’s first full-colour images and spectroscopic data, which uncover a spectacular collection of cosmic features that have remained elusive until now, were released today.

