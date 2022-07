Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 08:35 Hits: 5

The international NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has delivered the deepest, sharpest infrared image of the distant Universe so far.

U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled the image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, during a White House event on Monday 11 July.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/Webb_delivers_deepest_infrared_image_of_Universe_yet_in_special_briefing