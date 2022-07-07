July 7 Starlink launch, plus more scheduled launches

Articles

Starlink launch on July 7, 2022

At 9:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 7, 2022 , SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. You can watch in the video above, or in the tweet below. The Starlink Group 4-21 mission launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket. After liftoff, viewers wartched the Falcon 9 first stage return to Earth on the droneship Just Read the Instructions.

This July 7 launch marked the 100th Falcon 9 flight with a flight-proven booster. Wow!

Keep reading to learn about more Starlink launches in July, 2022.

Starlink launch on July 10, 2022, plus 3

The second Starlink launch in July 2022 is not far off, currently slated to depart from California on Sunday, July 10. Altogether, SpaceX has three more planned after that, bringing the total on its July agenda up to five launches. Please see the information below for a summary.

Starlink Group 4-21: Thu • Jul 7th, 2022 13:11 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, FL, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 3-1: Sun • Jul 10th, 2022 13 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-25: Wed • Jul 14th, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, FL, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 4-22: Sat • Jul 31st, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, FL, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 3-2: Sat • Jul 31st, 2022 00 UTC

Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA | DATE/TIME MAY CHANGE

Growing numbers amidst controversy

Love ’em or hate ’em, Starlink satellites are SpaceX’s internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable, or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back to back, several times a month, regularly lofting 60 satellites at a time (Groups 4-22 and 3-2 are scheduled for the same day this month). As of this writing, 2,453 are currently in orbit and will build up to perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

In the beginning, most thought it exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But then more were launched, and then more. And as a result, astronomers began to worry.

Starlinks are bright. And, consequently, astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. In fact, they have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And, although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

In the meantime …

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | In this photo’s battle of satellites versus stars, the satellites appear to be winning. The more vertical lines are star trails . The parallel straight lines in the upper right are Starlink satellites. Additionally, there are also 2 meteors in this photo. Charlie Favret in Round Rock, Texas captured this photo on December 13, 2019. He wrote: “I was curious to know if one could see the Starlink satellites on a bright night a couple of days after a full moon and inside the city limits. The answer is most definitely yes … While it was a stunning sight, is it also a sign of the night sky horror to come?” Thank you, Charlie.

Meanwhile, space weather forecasters are working on ways for satellite companies to prepare for bad weather. Indeed, the project has been challenging without specific measurements to develop the technology. According to Space.com, however, SpaceX is stepping in to help, after bad solar weather sent 40 brand-new Starlink satellites hurtling back to Earth earlier this year.

In addition, the sun is only growing more powerful as its current cycle progresses. Consequently, its intensity triggers geomagnetic storms on Earth that make satellite operations, like Starlink, even more challenging. Stay current with our sun page – here – to learn more about that, including how your area might be affected.

Bottom line: SpaceX has five Starlink launches scheduled for the month of July 2022. Watch the first one taking place July 7 at 13:11 UTC.

