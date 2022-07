Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 14:55 Hits: 1

Pick one or see them all. July offers a potpourri of celestial events for both naked-eye observers and telescope users that include a rare occultation by Saturn's moon Titan, a bright comet, and Mira at maximum.

The post Titan Occults a Bright Star, Mira Awakens, and Comet PanSTARRS Shines appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/titan-occults-a-bright-star-mira-awakens-and-comet-panstarrs-shines/