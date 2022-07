Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 13:00 Hits: 0

Stellar mergers in quadruple systems might be common, a new study shows.

The post This Triplet of Stars Was Once a Quartet appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-triplet-of-stars-was-once-a-quartet/