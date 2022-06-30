Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 10:39 Hits: 1

Photos of June’s deep sky

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Ernest Jacobs in Eden, New York, captured this telescopic view of NGC 7000 , the North America Nebula, on June 18, 2022. Ernest wrote: “The North America Nebula is a large emission nebula located in the constellation Cygnus. The image consists of 28 subframes at 300 seconds and ISO 1600 for a total exposure duration of about 2.3 hours.” Thank you, Ernest! See more images of the deep sky below.

Enjoy these June deep-sky photos taken by members of the EarthSky community. Do you have a great photo to share? Submit it to us here.

A deep sky bat, squid, cat’s paws and eagle

Dark nebulae

A glorious star cluster in the deep sky

Recurrent nova U Scorpii

Bottom line: Members of the EarthSky community shared these amazing photos of June’s deep sky.

The post June’s deep sky: Nebulae, a nova and more first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/todays-image/junes-deep-sky-photo-gallery/