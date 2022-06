Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 10:00 Hits: 4

Virgin Orbit's carrier plane, known as Cosmic Girl, is scheduled to lift off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California on Thursday (June 30) during a window that opens at 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT).

Read more https://www.space.com/virgin-orbit-straight-up-mission-launch-preview/