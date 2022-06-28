The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Contract secures design for ESA’s FORUM satellite

ESA has awarded a contract worth €160 million to Airbus in the UK to build the Earth Explorer FORUM satellite. This exciting new mission will yield unique insight into the planet’s radiation budget and how it is controlled – thereby filling in a critical missing piece of the climate jigsaw.

Short for Far-infrared Outgoing Radiation Understanding and Monitoring, FORUM is ESA’s ninth Earth Explorer mission.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/FutureEO/Contract_secures_design_for_ESA_s_FORUM_satellite

