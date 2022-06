Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 17:21 Hits: 1

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission has found the impact site created March 4th. The crater might help reveal the impactor's identity.

The post Found: Booster Impact Crater on the Farside of the Moon appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/impact-crater-farside-moon/