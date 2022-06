Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 19:32 Hits: 1

Northop Grumman's robotic Cygnus freighter is scheduled to undock from the orbiting lab at 6:05 a.m. EDT (1005) Tuesday. Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

Read more https://www.space.com/cygnus-cargo-spacecraft-ng17-space-station-departure/