Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 13:51 Hits: 0

Astronomers have mapped Orion in 3D to understand the origin of the large arc of Barnard’s Loop — and you can interact with the 3D image!

The post Supernovae Swept Out Barnard's Loop in Orion appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/supernovae-swept-out-barnards-loop-orion/