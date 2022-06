Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 17:11 Hits: 0

NASA will fly two astronaut test pilots aboard the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission to the International Space Station, where they will live and work off the Earth for about two weeks.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-updates-astronaut-assignments-for-boeing-starliner-test-flight