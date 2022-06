Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 17:42 Hits: 0

New observations show that both rocky and icy worlds fell onto a white dwarf, indicating past orbital chaos in the system.

The post A Strange White Dwarf with a Chaotic Past appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/a-strange-white-dwarf-with-a-chaotic-past/