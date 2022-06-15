From the Earth to the Moon and on to Mars – ESA and NASA take decisions and plan for the future

Articles

Press Release N° 30–2022

The next steps in exploring and using space for the benefit of European citizens were this week on the agenda at ESA’s Council meeting in ESA/ESTEC, the Netherlands on 14 and 15 June. The possibility of the first-ever European astronaut to set foot on the Moon, a telecommunication satellite for lunar exploration and a mission to return precious rock samples from Mars were all discussed.

