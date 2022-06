Articles

ESA’s new medium-lift Vega-C rocket is nearly ready for its inaugural flight, with its four fully-stacked stages now ready for payload integration, final checks and launch from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Flight VV21 will lift off as soon as 7 July, pending suitable conditions for launch.

