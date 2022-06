Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 08:56 Hits: 8

The European Space Agency is currently looking for a new Director of Science and new Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality, to join its executive board and support the Director General, with responsibility for relevant ESA activities and overall objectives.

Read more https://one.esa.int/About_Us/Careers_at_ESA/New_vacancies_Director_of_Science_and_Director_of_TEC