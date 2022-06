Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 13:13 Hits: 1

NASA’s Minority University Education and Research Program (MUREP) Innovation and Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), a Shark Tank-style competition for students at minority-serving institutions, is officially included in the 2022 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) Scholar Recognition Program.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-student-business-competition-gets-boost-by-white-house-initiative