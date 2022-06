Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 14:52 Hits: 2

We touch on the highlights of the memorable Tau Herculid meteor shower and also report on the recent outburst of the recurrent nova U Scorpii.

The post Tau Herculid Meteors Surprise and Delight appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/tau-herculid-meteors-surprise-and-delight/