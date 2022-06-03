Progress Resupply Ship Counts Down to Launch Today

Articles

The Progress 81 cargo craft is processed in preparation for launch. Credit: Energia/Roscosmos

NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app now are providing live coverage of the launch of a Russian cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Russian Progress 81 is scheduled to lift off on a Soyuz rocket at 5:32 a.m. EDT (2:32 p.m. Baikonur time) Friday, June 3, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to begin a fast-track, two-orbit journey to the microgravity laboratory.

