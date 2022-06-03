Three Tons of Cargo Approaching Station Today

Articles

The Progress 76 resupply ship approaches the space station for a docking in July of 2020.

NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app now are providing live coverage of the docking of a Russian cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Russian Progress 81 launched on a Soyuz rocket at 5:32 a.m. EDT (2:32 p.m. Baikonur time) Friday, June 3, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

