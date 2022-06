Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 20:34 Hits: 2

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 10:22 a.m. EDT Friday, June 10, to launch the agency’s next investigation to monitor climate change to the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-highlight-climate-research-on-cargo-launch-sets-tv-coverage