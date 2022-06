Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022

NASA will host an in-person media opportunity at 8:45 a.m. EDT Tuesday, June 7, at NASA Headquarters in Washington with the agency’s SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts to discuss their recent mission aboard the International Space Station to benefit life on Earth and further exploration.

