Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

The Atlantic Ocean hurricane season begins today, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30 and NASA is once again prepared to help understand and monitor storms from its unique vantage point of space.

http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-scientists-available-for-2022-hurricane-season-interviews