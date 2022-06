Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 17:15 Hits: 1

NASA has selected Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to advance spacewalking capabilities in low-Earth orbit and at the Moon, by buying services that provide astronauts with next generation spacesuit and spacewalk systems to work outside the International Space Station, explore the lunar surface on Artemis missions, and prepare for human missions to

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-partners-with-industry-for-new-spacewalking-moonwalking-services