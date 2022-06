Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 12:30 Hits: 0

Meet Denebola, the tail of Leo, the Lion. This young star is a fast rotater but otherwise not that different from our Sun.

The post Meet Denebola, and Catch a Lion by the Tail appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/meet-denebola-and-catch-a-lion-by-the-tail/