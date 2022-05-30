The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Post-flight interview with Matthias Maurer | Cosmic Kiss

Category: Space Hits: 0

Video: 00:07:10

Interview with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer after the conclusion of his 177-day mission on the International Space Station. During his time in orbit, Matthias supported over 35 European experiments and even more international experiments on board. The outcomes of these experiments will advance our knowledge in areas ranging from human health to materials science, benefiting life on Earth and the future of space exploration. Other highlights included his spacewalk to improve and maintain the Space Station. More about the Cosmic Kiss mission: https://www.esa.int/cosmickiss

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/05/Post-flight_interview_with_Matthias_Maurer_Cosmic_Kiss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version