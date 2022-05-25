Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 18:05 Hits: 0

Rosie the Rocketeer, Boeing’s anthropometric test device, is pictured in the commander’s seat of the company’s CST-100 Starliner crew ship for the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission at the International Space Station.

NASA and Boeing are providing live coverage of the undocking of the company’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft from the International Space Station.

Undocking of the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 is targeted about 2:36 p.m. EDT with live coverage on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Starliner will execute a deorbit burn at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, to begin the final phase of its return to Earth, headed for a parachute-assisted landing about 6:49 p.m. at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico. Live coverage for the deorbit burn and landing will begin 5:45 p.m.

NASA and Boeing will host a postlanding news conference at 9 p.m. on NASA TV from the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston with:

Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

Joel Montalbano, manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Suni Williams, NASA astronaut

Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing

Starliner launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on a flight test to the International Space Station at 6:54 p.m. Thursday, May 19, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The uncrewed spacecraft successfully docked to the space station’s Harmony module at 8:28 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/05/25/starliner-prepares-to-undock-and-head-for-u-s-landing/