Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 17:04 Hits: 1

Unlike most asterisms, many of the Big Dipper's stars really are physically connected. They belong to a loosely bound stellar stream called the Ursa Major Moving Cluster.

The post A New Way to See the Big Dipper appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/a-new-way-to-see-the-big-dipper/