Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 19:03 Hits: 2

NASA has awarded a sole-source contract to the National Academy of Sciences of Washington to conduct studies on questions of national importance within the domain of NASA science and technology programs relating to space science, Earth science, and biological and physical science in space.

