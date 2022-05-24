Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 13:00 Hits: 1

With well over 4000 scientists, academics, space industry personnel, institutional stakeholders, data users, students and citizens all gathered at the Living Planet Symposium, this world-renowned Earth observation event is already proving to be a bit like magic, especially after the gruelling two-year COVID pandemic. However, there’s also another kind of magic in the air creating a buzz – no, not the band Queen singing their hit single, but a potential new satellite mission called MAGIC that would shed new light on where Earth’s water is stored and how it moves from place to place.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/FutureEO/It_s_a_kind_of_MAGIC