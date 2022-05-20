Boeing Starliner Proceeding Toward Station Today

Articles

Boeing’s Starliner spaceship launches atop the United Launch Alliance Atlas-V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 19, 2022. Credit: United Launch Alliance

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is proceeding toward the International Space Station on the NASA-Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2).

Boeing and NASA met as an International Space Station Mission Management Team (IMMT) this afternoon to review the status of the flight test and approved a plan to proceed toward the final phase of rendezvous and docking, which remains scheduled at for 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Docking broadcast coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Friday, May 20

3:30 p.m. – NASA TV rendezvous and docking coverage begins.

7:10 p.m. (approximately) – Docking

Saturday, May 21

11:30 a.m. – NASA TV hatch opening coverage begins

11:45 a.m. – (approximately) Hatch opening and welcoming remarks

Starliner successfully executed all of its autonomous demonstration burns as well as rendezvous and docking maneuvers, including:

An abort maneuver demonstration

Reaction Control System (RCS) attitude hold demonstration

Abort execution maneuvers

Phasing burn

Far-field demonstration

Vision-based, Electro-Optical Sensor Tracking Assembly (VESTA) system checkout

NASA Docking System (NDS) cover open and system checkout

Flight control teams continue to learn more about the vehicle and about how it is operating in space, and it continues to perform well as it makes its way toward the station. The Guidance, Navigation and Control (GN&C) systems are performing nominally. Flight software is executing as designed. Power generation is positive. The spacecraft has good link connection with TDRS for commanding of the vehicle. Teams are investigating off-nominal behavior of a thermal cooling loop, however, the thermal subsystem is maintaining stable temperatures.

The teams also looked into the two Orbital Maneuvering and Attitude Control (OMAC) thrusters that shut off early during the orbital insertion (OI) burn. The teams have concluded that a chamber drop in pressure caused the cutoff. That system operated normally during all of the propulsion system demonstrations, and with redundancies in place, does not pose a risk to the rest of the flight test.

