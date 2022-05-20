Starliner Updates Station Docking Time

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 20 May 2022

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft approaches the International Space Station on the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission. Credit: NASA TV

Starliner is continuing a methodical march toward the International Space Station with an updated docking time of 7:57 p.m. EDT. Live coverage continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The updated time for docking will enable flight controllers to process navigation data and ensure that Starliner remains on a precise track to link up to the forward port of the Harmony module.

