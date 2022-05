Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 13:36 Hits: 1

Continuing the collaboration that produced the COVID-19 Earth Observing Dashboard in 2020, NASA and its international partners in Europe and Japan have combined the collective scientific power of their Earth-observing satellite data in expanding the online resource to document a broad array of planet-wide changes in the environment and human societ

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-partners-offer-global-view-of-environmental-changes