Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022

NASA will host a media teleconference with partners Advanced Space and Rocket Lab at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 25, in advance of the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) launch, scheduled for no earlier than Tuesday, May 31.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-partners-to-host-capstone-prelaunch-media-teleconference