Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 22:48 Hits: 2

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner is in orbit, heading for the International Space Station following launch Thursday of the next-generation spacecraft on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on a mission designed to test the end-to-end capabilities of the crew-capable system as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/starliner-launches-to-space-station-on-uncrewed-flight-test-for-nasa