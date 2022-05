Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 12:00 Hits: 4

Astronomers are exploring a celestial particle accelerator in the Eel Nebula that surrounds a distant pulsar.

The post Seeing Inside a Cosmic Superaccelerator appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/seeing-inside-a-cosmic-superaccelerator/