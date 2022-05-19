The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Space agencies provide global view of our changing environment

Category: Space Hits: 1

International collaboration among space agencies is central to the success of satellite Earth observation and data analysis. ESA, NASA and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) have continued their joined effort to develop a storytelling dashboard that combines their resources and expertise to strengthen our global understanding of the changing environment and its economic effects.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_agencies_provide_global_view_of_our_changing_environment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version