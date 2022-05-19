Space agencies provide global view of our changing environment

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022

International collaboration among space agencies is central to the success of satellite Earth observation and data analysis. ESA, NASA and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) have continued their joined effort to develop a storytelling dashboard that combines their resources and expertise to strengthen our global understanding of the changing environment and its economic effects.

