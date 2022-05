Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 20:46 Hits: 1

NASA’s Mars Insight lander witnessed the largest quake detected on another world at just the right time — as the lander begins to run low on power.

The post NASA's Insight Lander Detects Monster 'Marsquake' appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/astronomy-space-david-dickinson/nasas-insight-lander-detects-monster-marsquake/