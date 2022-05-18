The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Sun as you’ve never seen it before

Powerful flares, breathtaking views across the solar poles, and a curious solar ‘hedgehog’ are amongst the haul of spectacular images, movies and data returned by Solar Orbiter from its first close approach to the Sun. Although the analysis of the new dataset has only just started, it is already clear that the ESA-led mission is providing the most extraordinary insights into the Sun’s magnetic behaviour and the way this shapes space weather.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Solar_Orbiter/The_Sun_as_you_ve_never_seen_it_before

