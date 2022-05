Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 09:02 Hits: 0

The Moon becomes totally eclipsed, Corvus eyes Spica, Draco eyes Vega, and the last star of the rising Summer Triangle clears the horizon.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, May 13 – 20 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-13-20/