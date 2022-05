Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 0

This striking, high-resolution image of the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, was captured by Planet SkySat – a fleet of satellites that have just joined ESA’s Third Party Mission Programme in April 2022.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Earth_from_Space_Arc_de_Triomphe