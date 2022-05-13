The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Gaia – ESA’s billion star surveyer

Category: Space Hits: 0

Gaia – ESA’s billion star surveyer Video: 00:01:00

ESA’s Gaia space telescope revolutionises our understanding of the Milky Way. It scans the sky to measure the position, movement, distance, and characteristics of billions of stars. It is creating the most precise map of our home galaxy yet, providing clues to its origin and evolution. Gaia not only studies the stars, but also what is in between them, as well as asteroids and planetary moons in our Solar System, binary stars and exoplanets, and quasars and galaxies outside of the Milky Way. Gaia provides us with a wealth of data, giving us a new sense of our place in the Universe.

Gaia’s data release 3 will be made public on 13 June 2022: https://www.cosmos.esa.int/web/gaia/data-release-3

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/05/Gaia_ESA_s_billion_star_surveyer

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version