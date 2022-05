Articles

Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Astronomers have spotted the X-ray flash that precedes a nova. The brief flare is the first sign of a white dwarf erupting into a nuclear-fusion fireball.

The post When a White Dwarf Turned into a Thermonuclear Fireball appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

