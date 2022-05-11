Category: Space Hits: 0Video: 00:57:08
After almost six months of living and working on board the International Space Station, Matthias Maurer is back on Earth - and gives his first news conference in Europe.
Watch the replay of this live Q&A (mostly in German language) between Matthias and the press, taking place at the ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany.
Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/05/News_Conference_with_ESA_Astronaut_Matthias_Maurer_in_German