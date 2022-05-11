The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Conference with ESA Astronaut Matthias Maurer (in German)

Video: 00:57:08

After almost six months of living and working on board the International Space Station, Matthias Maurer is back on Earth - and gives his first news conference in Europe.

Watch the replay of this live Q&A (mostly in German language) between Matthias and the press, taking place at the ESA’s European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany.

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/05/News_Conference_with_ESA_Astronaut_Matthias_Maurer_in_German

