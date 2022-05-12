The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Smarter satellites: ESA Discovery accelerates AI in space

Could we capitalise on the Earth-based digital revolution to make our satellites smarter?

ESA Discovery is funding 12 projects that will explore the potential of applying the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing paradigms to make satellites more reactive, agile and autonomous. This could generate new practical applications that support life on Earth and our exploration of other planets.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Preparing_for_the_Future/Discovery_and_Preparation/Smarter_satellites_ESA_Discovery_accelerates_AI_in_space

