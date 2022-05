Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 09 May 2022

Astronauts of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission, including crew members from NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), will answer questions about their recent mission aboard the International Space Station during a post-splashdown news conference at 11:45 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 11.

