Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 21:49 Hits: 1

NASA and Boeing will hold a media teleconference at about 6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 11, following the Flight Readiness Review for the agency’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), the second uncrewed flight test of the company’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-boeing-to-discuss-readiness-of-uncrewed-flight-test