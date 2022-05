Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 07:30 Hits: 1

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is back in Europe after 177 days in space. Watch the first press conference following his Cosmic Kiss mission at 11:45 CEST (10:45 BST) 11 May live on ESA Web TV.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Watch_live_press_conference_with_Matthias_Maurer_back_on_Earth