Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 04:50 Hits: 5

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is safely back on Earth after splashing down off the coast of Florida, USA, at 05:43 BST/06:43 CEST today alongside NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron in Crew Dragon capsule Endurance.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Welcome_home_Matthias_-_Crew-3_splashes_down